Morgan Stanley Acquires 355,223 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Eversource Energy worth $128,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

