Morgan Stanley Acquires 461,907 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Syneos Health worth $110,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,493,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,704,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $98.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

