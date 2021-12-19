Morgan Stanley Acquires 581,737 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.35% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $118,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.