Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Caesars Entertainment worth $112,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $145.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $87.91 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

