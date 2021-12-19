Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of Snap-on worth $110,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $209.35 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.56 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.