Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of PPL worth $117,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.56 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

