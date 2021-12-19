Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.67% of Crocs worth $121,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,923. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $136.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

