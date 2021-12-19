Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $118,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $288.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.83.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

