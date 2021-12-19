Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 127.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,730,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Huntington Bancshares worth $120,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,355.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,248,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,354 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 150,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 976,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 935,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

