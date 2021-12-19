Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $118,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $9,198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 133,413.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth about $4,762,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $115.20 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

