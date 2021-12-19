Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Packaging Co. of America worth $122,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

