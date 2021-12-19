Morgan Stanley Buys 147,460 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Best Buy worth $126,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

