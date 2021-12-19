Morgan Stanley Buys 192,393 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $112,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.59. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

