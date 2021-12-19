Morgan Stanley Buys 2,043,376 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of Cameco worth $123,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

CCJ opened at $21.15 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

