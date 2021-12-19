Morgan Stanley Buys 233,180 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Canadian National Railway worth $118,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 191.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.71.

CNI opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average is $116.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

