Morgan Stanley Buys 87,977 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Synopsys worth $112,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,786 shares of company stock valued at $66,659,547. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $348.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $365.84. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

