Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.67% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $109,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 720,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,485,000 after purchasing an additional 212,810 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 478,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.