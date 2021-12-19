Morgan Stanley Has $114.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,477,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.59% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $114,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,581,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 282,895 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.