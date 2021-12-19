Morgan Stanley Has $128.56 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Dover worth $128,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 42.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $170.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.08.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

