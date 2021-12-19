Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $125,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.59 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

