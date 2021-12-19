Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 580,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Devon Energy worth $116,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,115,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,750,000 after purchasing an additional 173,195 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

