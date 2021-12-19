Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $124,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,801,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,240,000 after acquiring an additional 491,256 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 81,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 58,792 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,410 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

