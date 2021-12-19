Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.60% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $128,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $56.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22.

