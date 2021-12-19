Morgan Stanley Purchases 20,334 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,259,526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 28.97% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $114,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,633 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $158,000.

DUSA opened at $34.10 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

