Morgan Stanley Purchases 232,809 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,809 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $123,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $289,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $319,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

