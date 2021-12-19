Morgan Stanley Purchases 369,529 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.18% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $109,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

