Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of Steel Dynamics worth $125,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

