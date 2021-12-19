Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.37% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $112,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after buying an additional 1,506,612 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $292,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,984. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.84 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

