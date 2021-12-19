Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Yandex worth $117,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $62.18 on Friday. Yandex has a one year low of $58.91 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YNDX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

