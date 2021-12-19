Morgan Stanley Sells 1,434,217 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,434,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Vodafone Group worth $118,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,099,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $104,487,000 after buying an additional 285,692 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

