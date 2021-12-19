Morgan Stanley Sells 31,741 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.23% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $120,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS opened at $195.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.80. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

