Morgan Stanley Sells 51,785 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,809,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $125,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 114,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 42,895 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 434.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

