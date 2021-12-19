Morgan Stanley Sells 607,082 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,082 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.64% of Upwork worth $121,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Upwork by 126,296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,973. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.