Morgan Stanley Sells 72,363 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Nutrien worth $122,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Nutrien by 241.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.