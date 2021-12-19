Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.96% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $125,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND opened at $109.84 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.