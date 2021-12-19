Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Tyson Foods worth $120,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,678.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $352,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.43 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,680,222 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.