Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Reaches $14.58 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $307,461.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

