Moss Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $88.44 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Moss Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $88.44 million and $5.77 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

