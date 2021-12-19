Motco Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Motco boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 89,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,738,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $310.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.92 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

