Motco Sells 6,752 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

