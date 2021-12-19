Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $540.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $497.50 million and the highest is $591.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $953.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,300. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.