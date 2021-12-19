M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $147.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.75. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

