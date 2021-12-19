M&T Bank Corp Acquires 4,039 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $70.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

