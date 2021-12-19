M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 340,327 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 340,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.22% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,611 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

MGP stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.