M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,135 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.23% of Stericycle worth $14,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $95,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $58.45 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

