M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 98.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $165.08. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.