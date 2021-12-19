M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 954,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,395,312,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,323.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,492.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,470.09.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

