M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after buying an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $292.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.29. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

