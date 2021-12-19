M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,661 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,490,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

