M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

